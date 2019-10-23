Attorney for convicted wrong-apartment shooter Amber Guyger files notice of appeal

Oct 23, 2019, 12:20 PM ET
PHOTO: Fired Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger faces the jury and answers questions from her counsel in her own murder defense in the 204th District Court in Dallas, Sept. 27, 2019.PlayTom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool
WATCH News headlines today: Oct. 23, 2019

Attorneys for Amber Guyger, the former Dallas Police officer convicted of murdering her neighbor in his own apartment, have filed a notice to appeal her conviction.

Interested in Dallas Apartment Shooting?

Add Dallas Apartment Shooting as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Dallas Apartment Shooting news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Dallas Apartment Shooting
Add Interest

The notice was filed in the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals by Guyger's lawyer, Michael Mowla, earlier this month -- just weeks after Guyger, 31, was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

(MORE: Convicted murderer Amber Guyger in same prison as killer of Grammy-winning singer Selena)

The Texas appellate rules require defendants to file a notice within 30 days after a sentence is imposed or suspended in open court should a new trial be sought, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

PHOTO: Holding a Bible given to her by State District Judge Tammy Kent, former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger leaves court for jail following her sentencing, Oct. 2, 2019, in Dallas. Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool
Holding a Bible given to her by State District Judge Tammy Kent, former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger leaves court for jail following her sentencing, Oct. 2, 2019, in Dallas.

The notice does not specify the basis of a possible argument for appeal. Mowla did not immediately return ABC News' request for comment.

(MORE: Jurors in former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger case speak about decision)

Guyger shot and killed 26-year-old St. Lucia native Botham Jean on Sept. 6., 2018, after mistaking his apartment for her own as she returned home from work. Jean was eating ice cream when he was shot.

PHOTO:A photo of victim Botham Jean leans against Judge Tammy Kemps bench during the murder trial of former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, Sept. 24, 2019, in Dallas. Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool
PHOTO:A photo of victim Botham Jean leans against Judge Tammy Kemp's bench during the murder trial of former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, Sept. 24, 2019, in Dallas.

She was convicted and sentenced Oct. 1 in a Dallas courtroom and began her prison sentence Oct. 7 at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville, Texas, about 130 miles southwest of Dallas.

(MORE: Botham Jean's mother delivers emotional victim impact statement before sentencing of Amber Guyger: 'My life has not been the same')

The a maximum-security women's prison is the same institution where Yolanda Saldivar, the woman who shot and killed Grammy-winning singer Selena in March 1995, is being held.