America Strong: Father-daughter duo donates RVs to wildfire survivors

The two have been road-tripping across the West since 2018.

One father-daughter duo in Colorado is proving that home is where the heart is as they work to connect donated RVs to families who have lost their homes in wildfires.

Woody Faircloth and his 9-year-old daughter, Luna, started the nonprofit "EmergencyRV" in Denver, Colorado.

"The ongoing wildfires in California have devastated communities," Faircloth said. "We want to find them all shelter as soon as possible."

Since 2018, the two have been road-tripping across California, Oregon and Washington to deliver new homes to burned towns.

This past weekend, the Faircloths gave away their 96th RV to Carey Russell, a U.S. Navy veteran who had just lost his home to the Dixie Fire in California.

Luna told "World News Tonight" on Tuesday that she's happy to help.

"My favorite part is helping others," she said. "And hanging out with my dad."