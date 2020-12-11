American businesses thankful for support amid COVID-19 during holidays Businesses across the U.S. are finding ways to spread holiday cheer.

In New York City, Metropolitan Opera House carolers sang behind protective face shields to surprised passersby on Wednesday.

Performers at Eastbrook High School, in Marion, Indiana, also used face shields, American-made ones called the InstaShield, to perform their school play.

InstaShield is made in St. Louis, Missouri, by father-son team Dan Brown Sr. and Dan Brown Jr. Since the pandemic began, they've sold more than 1.5 million shields.

"We match every order on our website with a one-for-one donation to nonprofits supporting front-line volunteers, seniors and essential workers," said Dan Brown Jr., who added that as of Thursday they'd donated 100,000 shields to United Way, which helped distribute them in communities.

Wyvetta Granger, executive director of Community LifeLine, East St. Louis, and Rev. Kendall Granger of New Life Community Church, said they're thankful for the InstaShields.

The Grangers were at United Way when a U-haul set out to deliver InstaShields to their organization, a faith-based community program that helps urban youths and families.

"We are so excited and pleased for this donation," said Rev. Kendall Granger.

The 228 Grant Street Candle Company, in Baltimore also wanted to say thank you.

Owner Kendal Brown said he was grateful to all customers who supported any small business this year.

"I would like to say thank you to everyone who has supported small businesses like ours during the pandemic," added Brown. "Your support to us has been invaluable and a lifeline. Again, thank you."