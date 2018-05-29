American man held for two years in Venezuela prison returns to the US - with his new wife

May 29, 2018, 3:27 PM ET
PHOTO: Josh Holt, holds and greets his daughter Nattalia upon his return to Utah at the Salt Lake City International Airport, May 28, 2018 in Salt Lake City.PlayGeorge Frey/Getty Images
An American jailed for two years without a trial in Venezuela returned home to Utah on Monday with the Venezuelan wife he had originally traveled to the Latin American nation to marry.

Josh Holt arrived at Salt Lake City International airport on Monday evening with his wife Thamara Caleno.

“We want to thank all the people that supported us," Holt told ABC affiliate KTVX. "The whole time we were over there it was hard but we definitely felt the help and the support of the people here. I want to say thank you to all the many prayers that were given on our behalf.”

PHOTO: Josh Holt, right, returns with wife, Thamara Caleno, left, and daughter, Marian, bottom, to a crowd of friends and family in Salt Lake City after receiving medical care and visiting President Donald Trump in Washington, May 28, 2018.Kim Raff/AP
His release followed months of negotiations between the U.S. and Venezuelan governments, according to federal officials.

Holt first reunited with family in Washington D.C on Saturday and visited the White House to meet President Donald Trump.

“You’ve gone through a lot," Trump told Holt, according to the Associated Press. "More than most people could endure."

Holt, a Mormon missionary, traveled to Venezuela in June 2016 to marry Caleno, whom he met on an online Mormon dating site. Holt had originally planned to return to the United States with his new wife and two stepchildren.

The newlyweds were awaiting visas when Venezuelan police raided their apartment and arrested them on charges of terrorism espionage and illegal possession of weapons. They both had been imprisoned in Caracas awaiting trial. Holt and his family maintain they were wrongly accused.

PHOTO: Friends and family react as Josh Holt and his family arrive in Salt Lake City, May 28, 2018.Kim Raff/AP
Holt was kept in awful conditions at El Helicoide, the infamous prison in central Caracas, with little access to food and health services, according to a statement his parents released on Saturday to the AP. They said their son lost a lot of weight and suffered from kidney stones and painful tooth decay.

"We thank you for your collaboration during this time of anguish," Holt's family said in the statement. "We ask that you allow us to meet with our son and his wife before giving any interviews and statements. We are grateful to all who participated in this miracle."

PHOTO: Josh Holt, is over come with emotion upon his return to Utah at the Salt Lake City International Airport, May 28, 2018, in Salt Lake City. Holt is returning to Utah after being held in a Venezuelan prison for two years.George Frey/Getty Images
The news of the couple's release came just days after the presidential election in Venezuela. Nicolas Maduro was re-elected last Sunday for a second six-year term in a vote the United States denounced and said it won't recognize.

ABC News' Morgan Winsor and Meridith McGraw contributed to this report

