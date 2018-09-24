An American tourist suffered a severe injury when she was attacked by a shark while spearfishing in the Bahamas Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

The unnamed Massachusetts native had “severe trauma” to her left hand, and was flown by air ambulance to a hospital in Florida.

“She isn’t mad at the shark because getting attacked is a common risk with spearfishing,” Abaco Fire Chief Colin Albury told ABC News.

According to Albury, the 32-year-old woman is an experienced spearfisher who has a vacation home in the Treasure Cay area of Abaco Island in the Bahamas.

The attack happened when she was swimming back to her boat with a speared fish. She was with three other people, but no one else was injured.

The victim is now being treated by a trauma surgeon at Memorial Hospital in Hollywood, Florida, authorities said.

According to Albury, this is the first shark attack in Treasure Cay this year.