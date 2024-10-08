Mohamed Bahi resigned Monday from his job in the Adams administration.

Amid Adams scandal, former city hall official arrested, charged with witness tampering and destroying evidence

Mohamed Bahi, who resigned Monday from his job in Mayor Eric Adams' administration, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly obstructing the investigation into the mayor and his campaign.

Bahi served as senior liaison in the Adams administration's community affairs until his resignation Monday.

He was charged with witness tampering and destroying evidence.

According to the criminal complaint, Bahi allegedly told Adams campaign donors to lie to the FBI and deleted the messaging app Signal from his phone as agents arrived to search his house.

Previously, Bahi allegedly organized a 2020 fundraiser for Adams' mayoral campaign at the Brooklyn offices of a construction company. Four employees of the company made contributions in their own names, but those contributions were allegedly funded by the company's chief executive officer, prosecutors said.

Bahi allegedly "obstructed a federal criminal investigation by instructing witnesses to lie and then destroying evidence," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement.

"The charges unsealed today should leave no doubt about the seriousness of any effort to interfere with a federal investigation, particularly when undertaken by a government employee," Williams said in the release. "Our commitment to uncovering the truth and following the facts wherever they may lead is unwavering."

Bahi is due to appear in court later Tuesday. It was not immediately clear whether he had a lawyer.

The indictment comes amid a sweeping investigation into Adams' office, culminating in charges for Adams himself and others in his orbit. Others have resigned or had their homes raided and electronic devices seized by investigators.

Adams is the first sitting New York City mayor to face a criminal indictment.

He has pleaded not guilty to several charges, including bribery and fraud, and has refused calls to step down as mayor.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.