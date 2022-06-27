Amtrak train derails in Missouri, injuries reported

The train, en route from Los Angeles to Chicago, had 243 passengers on board.

Several cars of an Amtrak train derailed after hitting a dump truck at a public crossing in Mendon, Missouri, Amtrak said.

Injuries have been reported but it was not immediately clear how many, Amtrak said.

The train was en route from Los Angeles to Chicago with 243 passengers on board at the time of the crash, which took place at about 1:42 p.m. local time, Amtrak said.

Mendon is about 100 miles northeast from Kansas City, Missouri.

This comes one day after an Amtrak train collided with a car in California, killing three people.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.