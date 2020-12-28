Andre Hill shooting: Disciplinary hearing held for officer, will determine if he keeps job Officer Adam Coy, a 19-year veteran, shot and killed Andre Hill last week.

A disciplinary hearing was held Monday for Columbus, Ohio, police officer Adam Coy who shot and killed Andre Hill, an unarmed Black man, last week.

Columbus Public Safety Director Ned Pettus Jr. will now review the evidence and determine if Coy will keep his job.

"Officer Coy was provided an opportunity to be heard by the director who will ultimately make the decision regarding his continued employment," the Columbus Department of Public Safety said Monday. "Members of the Fraternal Order of Police attended the hearing on behalf of Officer Coy, who was not in attendance."

As Pettus deliberates, Coy has been stripped of all police powers and has surrendered his gun and badge, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlan called for Coy's termination last week when it was discovered that Coy did not turn on his body camera until after shooting Hill.

"Like all of you, I witnessed his critical misconduct firsthand via his body-worn camera," Quinlan said last week. "I have seen everything I need to see to reach the conclusion that Officer Coy must be terminated immediately."

Hill was shot on Dec. 22 after officers were dispatched to a "non-emergency" disturbance call from a neighbor who allegedly saw a man sitting in an SUV for an extended period of time turning his car on and off, according to the Columbus Department of Public Safety.

After Hill came out of a garage, with a phone in his left hand and his right hand obscured, Coy opened fire.

Coy then approached Hill and ordered that he show his hands and roll over, before asking a colleague if medics were called. Coy didn't administer aid, according to the footage.

No weapon was found at the scene, and none of the other responding officers had their cameras on until after Hill was shot, according to investigators.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is conducting a investigation.

ABC News' Meredith Deliso and Andy Fies contributed to this report.