Antisemitic fliers left in driveways of some Atlanta suburbs: Police

The Dunwoody mayor said the purpose of flyers was to cause fear and division.

Police in two Atlanta suburbs are on the hunt for a suspect or suspects that left antisemitic fliers on some residents' driveways on Sunday, authorities said.

Both the Dunwoody and Sandy Springs police departments said they are investigating the incidents.

"The Dunwoody Police Department is aware that a number of residents of all faiths received anti-Semitic flyers in their driveways overnight. We are actively investigating this incident and working closely with the Sandy Springs Police Department, as their community was victimized as well," Dunwoody Chief of Police Billy Grogan said in a statement Sunday.

Georgia State Rep. Esther Panitch tweeted that she received a flyer in her driveway.

"Welcome to being a Jew in Georgia-my driveway this morning. @SandySprings_PD came & took for testing. Govern yourselves accordingly, GDL and Anti-Semites who seek to harm/intimidate Jews in Georgia," Panitch's tweet said. "I'm coming for you with the weight of the State behind me."

The flyers were left in plastic bags in the driveways of "many" Jewish families in Fulton and DeKalb counties, Panitch said.

Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch said the purpose of flyers was to cause fear and division.

"I want to assure everyone that hateful, divisive, and anti-Semitic rhetoric has no place here. Dunwoody is a community that values our diversity and is home to people of all faiths, races, ethnicities, and more," Deutsch said in a statement, I stand with our Jewish community and all who face intolerance. I believe that love always conquers hate. Please be good to each other."

"Sandy Springs is aware that a number of residents received disturbing, antisemitic fliers earlier this morning," the police department said in a statement Sunday. "The Sandy Springs Police Department is actively investigating and encourages any citizen receiving such a message or who has any additional information to contact 911."

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp denounced the antisemitic flyers.

"This kind of hate has no place in our state and the individuals responsible do not share Georgia's values," Kemp tweeted. "If needed, state law enforcement stands ready to assist Sandy Springs Police and Dunwoody Police in their investigations. We will always condemn acts of antisemitism."