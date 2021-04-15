April snowstorm for the Northeast and Central US, more severe weather for South

Five states in the Northeast are on alert for snow from New York to Maine.

A mid-April snowstorm is expected for the Northeast and the central U.S. and five states in the Northeast are on alert for snow from upstate New York to Maine.

A winter storm warning has been issued for Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine where some areas could see up to 15 inches of fresh April snow.

If you live along the I-95 corridor from Washington, D.C. to Boston, all precipitation will fall in the form of rain.

A separate storm system will bring more snow to the central U.S. from Kansas to Wyoming where six states are on alert for heavy April snow.

Locally up to 18 inches of snow is possible from Wyoming to Colorado with up to a half a foot from South Dakota into Nebraska and western Kansas.

Already some areas from Lake Tahoe, California, to Utah and Colorado have seen 12 to 17 inches of fresh powder in the last 24 hours.

In the South and along the hard hit Gulf Coast states, more severe weather is expected in the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, huge hail the size of a baseball was reported in central Texas where it covered the ground as damaging winds to 66 mph were reported elsewhere in hard hit southern Louisiana.

On Wednesday, severe weather will be mostly in Texas from Austin to San Angelo with the biggest threat for hail and damaging winds.

In addition, heavy rain will continue for the Gulf Coast this morning from Louisiana to Alabama where flash flood watches have been posted.

Another round of rain is expected along the Gulf Coast on Friday into the Weekend with another 3 to as much as 4 inches of rain possible.

But with the ground being saturated from recent heavy rain, flash flooding will be possible over the next several days.