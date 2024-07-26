A 10-year-old and two toddlers were transported to the hospital.

13 hikers, including several children, rescued after getting lost on Arizona trail amid high heat

Thirteen people were rescued after getting lost on an Arizona hiking trail during high heat on Friday, including three children and an adult who were transported to the hospital, authorities said.

The group, who were in town for a family reunion, started hiking the Gateway Loop Trail in Scottsdale around 7:30 a.m. local time, according to the Scottsdale Fire Department. Fire crews were dispatched shortly after 10 a.m. for a mountain rescue, the department said.

First responders rescue hikers in Scottsdale, Arizona, July 26, 2024. KNXV

The hikers were off the trail and were running out of water, according to Scottsdale Fire Capt. Dave Folio, who said the group fortunately "called early" for assistance once they got into trouble.

They were found in a wash under a tree several miles into the trail, according to authorities.

Paramedics treated a 10-year-old who was then hoisted off the trail and transported to a local children's hospital for evaluation, authorities said. The child was in "great condition," Folio said.

A 12-month-old and an 18-month-old were also rescued off the trail using a utility terrain vehicle and transported to a local hospital with heat exhaustion symptoms, according to the fire department.

First responders also used a big-wheel operation – that is, a hard stretcher mounted on a single, large, all-terrain wheel for ease of maneuvering in rough terrain – to rescue a woman from the trail, the fire department said. She was transported to a local hospital, Folio said.

The rest of the hikers were able to walk off the trail with the rescue crews, Folio said.

Everyone rescued is expected to survive, ABC Phoenix affiliate KNXV reported.

More than 65 firefighters were involved in the rescue, the fire department said.

An excessive heat warning was issued for the area Friday, with temperatures expected to reach 108 degrees Fahrenheit.

"We want people to come out and enjoy our trails," Folio told reporters. "We take a lot of pride in our trails and keeping them safe."

He also stressed that hikers should stay on the trail and get off it early, before temperatures rise.

"It's just hot right now," Folio said.