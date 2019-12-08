Arkansas police officer shot and killed next to precinct Officers responded immediately after hearing gunshots outside the building.

An Arkansas police officer has been shot and killed outside their police precinct.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:41 p.m. outside of the Fayetteville Police Department in Arkansas when police officers heard gunshots outside the building, according to a statement from the Fayetteville Police Department.

Police responded immediately to the parking lot at the rear of the building and found one officer down and the suspect fleeing the scene of the crime.

Police gave chase for a short distance before shooting the suspect.

Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and treated the officer and the suspect but both of them succumbed to their injuries.

In a brief press conference Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds said there seems to have been no motive at all and it “appears the suspect came into the back parking lot and just executed my officer.”

The identity of the police officer and the suspect have not yet been released.

The Fayetteville Police Department said that several law enforcement agencies will be involved in the investigation.