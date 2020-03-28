Arkansas woman murdered by same person who murdered her mother 23 years ago: Police The daughter was killed in the same house where her mother was killed.

Almost 23 years after an Arkansas mother was murdered by a 16-year-old, the convicted killer allegedly killed her daughter, police said.

Deputies from the Crittenden County Sheriff's Office responded to a call on Wednesday at the historical Snowden House in Horseshoe Lake where they saw a possible suspect fleeing the property.

Martha McKay, 63, was found dead allegedly by Travis Lewis, 39, who police said is the same person who killed her mother 23 years ago. Crittenden County Sheriff's Office

Police located "a possible suspect who jumped from an upstairs window and ran to a vehicle that he drove across the yard and got stuck in the yard at the Snowden house, the suspect then jumped from the car and ran and jumped into the lake," according to a post from the sheriff office's Facebook page. "He was observed going under the water and never came back up."

Authorities found the body of 63-year-old Martha McKay inside the house and the alleged killer's body was recovered from the water. Both bodies were sent to the state's medical examiner's office to determine the cause and manner of death.

Crittenden County Sheriff's Office says Travis Lewis, 39, killed Martha McKay while out on parole for killing her mother 23 years ago. Lewis' body was found in a nearby lake. Crittenden County Sheriff's Office

Police identified the alleged killer as 39-year-old Travis Lewis who was on parole since 2018 for the September 1996 murder of McKay's mother and another relative.

Lewis, who was 16 at the time and tried as an adult for the murders, alleged killed McKay inside the same crime scene from 23 years ago, police said.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Request for further comment from the sheriff's office was not available on Saturday.