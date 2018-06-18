A bystander in Washington fatally shot a carjacking suspect on Sunday after the carjacker allegedly shot a man who refused to give up control of his vehicle, according to police.

Police said they received several calls on Sunday reporting a man who allegedly opened fire inside a Walmart in Tumwater, Washington, and attempted to carjack a vehicle in the parking lot there, according to Seattle ABC affiliate KOMO.

Police said the suspect shot a display case inside the Walmart before exiting and attempting the carjacking. No one inside was injured.

The suspect, whose identity was withheld, allegedly shot the driver after he refused to cooperate. He was attempting to carjack a second vehicle in the parking lot when the armed bystander intervened.

The suspect was pronounced dead on the scene.

Witnesses told KOMO that a total of three bystanders pulled guns on the suspect and at least one of them fired. The driver in the first attempted carjacking was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, about 60 miles north of Tumwater. His condition was not disclosed.

Police say the suspect may have been connected to an earlier attempted carjacking in Tumwater where a man opened fire at an intersection and injured a 16-year-old girl.

Authorities said her injuries were not life-threatening, but they did not disclose the nature of her condition.

Police are investigating both incidents.