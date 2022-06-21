Arrest made in attack on Louisville mayor

Mayor Greg Fischer said he's doing fine following the assault.

Louisville, Kentucky, police have made an arrest in the assault of Mayor Greg Fischer over the weekend while he was out attending community events.

The Louisville Metro Police Department announced on Tuesday it had arrested Antwon Brown, 30. He's being charged with one count of assault in the fourth degree.

Fischer was attacked while visiting Fourth Street Live, celebrating Kentuckiana Pride and Juneteenth over the busy weekend.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer speaks during a news conference, May 30, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. Darron Cummings/AP, FILE

According to surveillance video obtained by ABC News Louisville affiliate WHAS, the mayor appears to fall to the ground after being hit. The assailant was caught fleeing in surveillance footage.

According to police, and Fischer himself, he is doing fine following the assault.

"My son, who is 30 said, 'Dad you're not quite an old geezer yet, but it is good to see you can still take a punch,'" Fischer said on Sunday at the Louisville Central Community Center's Juneteenth gala. "It is an unfortunate thing. We're living in weird times these days, so it's just another day in the life of the mayor."