Maxwell George Maltzman, 18, was found dead after being missing for two weeks.

Arrest made in murder of San Francisco teen

Police have arrested a suspect in the murder of teenager that took place nearly two years ago in San Francisco, they announced Tuesday.

Maxwell George Maltzman, 18, had been missing for almost two weeks when he was found dead on Jan. 23, 2023, in San Francisco’s Bayview District.

His death was ruled a homicide.

On Friday, police arrested a suspect in Maltzman's death.

Police did not name the suspect, but said he is 19 and from San Francisco.

He was booked into the Juvenile Justice Center on homicide and conspiracy charges.