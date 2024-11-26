Andrew Lester is set to face trial in Feb. 2025 pending the results of the exam.

Judge to determine if Ralph Yarl shooting suspect is fit to stand trial after mental exam

Andrew Lester, the man charged in the April 2023 shooting of Ralph Yarl after the teenager mistakenly went to the wrong house, is set to appear in court Tuesday after his attorney submitted a mental evaluation -- the results of which could determine whether Lester is fit to stand trial in February 2025.

Steven Salmon, Lester's attorney, confirmed to ABC News on Wednesday that the examination has been filed with the court.

"I suspect the judge will make a ruling based on that evaluation at the next hearing [on Nov. 26]," he said. "I am not able to provide that report or its contents as it is covered under the gag order entered in the case."

Ralph Yarl, a Black 16-year-old who was shot and wounded by a homeowner after mistakenly going to the wrong house to pick up his siblings, holds a bass clarinet in this picture obtained from social media. Lee Merritt via Reuters

In October, a Clay County judge rescheduled Lester's trial, which was initially set for Oct. 7, to begin on Feb. 18, 2025, pending the results of the mental evaluation. That exam was ordered by the judge after Salmon filed a motion requesting it, according to court documents obtained by ABC News.

Booking photo provided by the Clay County, Mo., Sheriff's Office of Andrew Lester. Clay County Sheriff's Office via AP, File

In the motion, Salmon claimed that Lester, who is 86, is facing health conditions that could impair his ability to understand legal proceedings or assist in his defense at trial.

He said in the motion that Lester has lost more than 50 pounds, experienced issues with his memory and has exhibited confusion surrounding the details of the case. He also noted that Lester had also suffered a broken hip, heart issues and hospitalization since the case began.

Ralph Yarl ABC News

Salmon also noted that Lester has faced "stress" due to "overwhelming media attention, as well as death threats and other unwanted attention, making it difficult for him to interact socially with anyone."

Lester was charged with one count of felony assault in the first-degree and one count of armed criminal action, also a felony, in the shooting of Yarl, a Black teenager who mistakenly went to Lester's Kansas City home after arriving at the wrong address to pick up his twin brothers from a play date on April 13, 2023.

Lester, who is white, pleaded not guilty later that month and was released on a $200,000 bond.

Yarl, who was 16 at the time, was shot in the head and in the right arm, by Lester, according to police. The now 18-year-old suffered a traumatic brain injury, his family previously told ABC News.

According to a probable cause statement obtained by ABC News, Lester told police that he "believed someone was attempting to break into the house" and grabbed a gun before going to the door because he was scared.

Yarl opened up about the shooting in an exclusive interview with Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts in July 2023, where he reflected on his recovery and the harrowing experience.

"He points [the gun] at me … so I kinda, like, brace and I turn my head," Yarl told Roberts. "Then it happened. And then I'm on the ground ... and then I fall on the glass. The shattered glass. And then before I know it I'm running away shouting, 'Help me, help me.'"