No arrests made yet in attack on Louisville mayor

Mayor Greg Fischer said he's doing fine following the assault.

The mayor of Louisville, Kentucky, was assaulted over the weekend while out attending community events when he was punched by the assailant. Police are still investigating and have yet to make any arrests.

Mayor Greg Fischer was attacked while visiting Fourth Street Live, celebrating Kentuckiana Pride and Juneteenth over the busy weekend.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer speaks during a news conference, May 30, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. Darron Cummings/AP, FILE

According to surveillance video obtained by ABC News Louisville affiliate WHAS, the mayor appears to fall to the ground after being hit. The assailant was caught fleeing in surveillance footage.

According to police, and Fischer himself, he is doing fine following the assault.

"My son, who is 30 said, 'Dad you're not quite an old geezer yet, but it is good to see you can still take a punch,'" Fischer said on Sunday at the Louisville Central Community Center's Juneteenth gala. "It is an unfortunate thing. We're living in weird times these days, so it's just another day in the life of the mayor."

Anyone with information can call the Louisville Metro Police Department anonymous tip line at 502-574-5673.