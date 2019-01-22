A ground stop has been ordered at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey due to drone activity, according to a senior federal aviation source.

Two drones were seen about 3,500 feet above Teterboro Airport in Bergen County, New Jersey, the source told ABC News.

Pilots described seeing what "looks like a drone" within 30 feet of the plane on its final approach, audio from Air Traffic Control revealed.

"Missed the drone by about 30 feet off our right wing," the pilot said.

Some flights are being held at their points of departure in order to slow the pace of incoming traffic, the source said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.