Arsenal of firearms found in NYC apartment during fatal shooting investigation

A New York City man accused of fatally shooting an apparent assailant outside his apartment building now faces more than a dozen weapons charges after detectives allegedly discovered an arsenal of firearms and body armor in his home, court records show.

Charles Foehner, 65, was arrested on multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon on Thursday -- a day after police say he shot and killed a 32-year-old man outside a parking garage in Queens. Foehner has not been charged for the shooting itself.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. in Kew Gardens. Foehner reportedly told police he fired his .38 caliber Smith and Wesson revolver "multiple times," according to a complaint. Cody Gonzalez, 32, was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Charles Foehner is taken into custody on weapons charges. WABC

Surveillance footage of the confrontation reviewed by New York ABC station WABC showed Foehner backing down the driveway as his assailant drew closer, continuing to advance even as Foehner appeared to draw a gun, the station reported.

Detectives uncovered the revolver used in the shooting in Foehner's apartment later that day after a judge issued a search warrant, according to the complaint. During the search, detectives also found more than two dozen additional firearms, including three assault rifles, as well as two body armor vests, according to the complaint.

Charles Foehner appears in Queens Criminal Court, June 2, 2023. Kevin C. Downs, POOL

On Friday, Foehmer was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court on 14 counts of criminal possession of a weapon, with the alleged offenses including possession of an assault weapon, carrying a loaded firearm outside the home and unlawful purchase of body armor, according to the complaint and online court records.

He was ordered held on $50,000 bail.

Judge Jerry Iannece showed no sympathy during the brief court appearance, doubling the bail amount initially requested by the Queens District Attorney's Office.

"The court is quite concerned with what we see: bulletproof vests, AK-47s, a large arsenal of 26 weapons," Iannece said firmly. "The defendant was on the street with a loaded, unlicensed gun. There are too many shootings in this city."

Police investigate after a man was shot and killed outside a Queens, New York, apartment building on May 31, 2023. WABC

Iannece said the charges carry a mandatory state prison sentence and that Foehner's flight risk is considerable.

Foehner is set to return to court on June 5. His attorney did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz called the case "complicated" as her office was reviewing the evidence ahead of filing charges.

"My office is charging Charles Foehner with multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon," Katz said in a statement Friday. "These are the charges factually supported by the evidence."