Artist without arms accused of stabbing tourist with scissors

A homeless artist without arms has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a tourist in Florida with a pair of scissors -- using only his feet to wield the weapon, police said.

Jonathan Crenshaw, 46, was taken into custody after officers from the Miami Beach Police Department discovered his alleged victim, Cesar Coronado, lying on the beach bleeding from his left arm on Tuesday.

Miami-Dade Department of Corrections via AP

Coronado, 22, was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center to be treated for his injuries, police said. His condition was not immediately known.

Coronado's friend, Cindy Barrientos, said the attack happened when Coronado asked Crenshaw for directions, according to a police report. That's when Crenshaw allegedly reacted by jumping up, stabbing Coronado and running away, police said.

Crenshaw gave police a different account of what happened, however. He told officers that the stabbing was in self defense, after Coronado came up to him when he was lying down and punched him in the head, police said.

Crenshaw is an artist who paints with his feet and his artistic skills are a popular tourist draw on Miami Beach, according to the Miami Herald.