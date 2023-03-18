Assemblyman flying small plane makes emergency landing

A New York state assemblyman landed a small plane on a Long Island beach after the aircraft experienced engine failure.

Assemblyman Clyde Vanel said he landed the airplane at the nearest safe location while he was out practicing maneuvers in his airplane.

A video shows the plane making the emergency landing on Long Island’s Shoreham Beach.

0:41

"As per my training, I landed the airplane at the nearest safe location, while attempting to minimize damage to persons or property. I am thankful that I was able to walk away without injury," Vanel said in a post on Twitter.

In this May 14, 2019, file photo, New York State Assembly member and chairman of the subcommittee on internet & new technologies Clyde Vanel attends Consensus 2019 at the Hilton Midtown in New York. Steven Ferdman/Getty Images, FILE

"The FAA's training on emergency procedures works. For all my fellow pilots, follow the emergency procedures - it will save your life," he added.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that a single-engine Beechcraft V35 made an emergency landing on the beach in Shoreham, New York, due to a reported engine issue around 2:15 p.m. on Friday. Two people were on board the flight.

The FAA said it is investigating the incident.