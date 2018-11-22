Astronauts to celebrate Thanksgiving on the International Space Station

Some astronauts are taking the day off to celebrate Thanksgiving while they orbit Earth on the International Space Station.

The three members of Expedition 57 from Russia, Germany and the U.S. will celebrate all together after food prepared specially for the occasion was sent to them last weekend, according to a NASA blogpost.

Alexander Gerst from the European Space Agency and Serena Aunon Chancellor, a NASA flight engineer, will have the day off while their Russian colleague, Sergey Prokopyev, will join them for the feast after completing his normal work day.

NASA

A video posted to Twitter by the International Space Station shows Chancellor and Gerst talking about their packaged Thanksgiving supplies, which include turkey, stuffing and spicy pound cake.

Are you thawing out your turkey? The space station crew is preparing for Thanksgiving, too! Tomorrow, an American, European and Russian will celebrate together in space with their own special meal. Happy Thanksgiving from the International Space Station! pic.twitter.com/VVW5QEEvKY — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) November 21, 2018

"Thanksgiving is a time to spend with those whom you love, whomever that might be. And so we'll be enjoying this meal together but then also calling our loved ones back on planet Earth,” Serena Aunon Chancellor said in the video posted on Wednesday. “From the crew of Expedition 57, from our home to yours, we wish you a very Happy Thanksgiving."