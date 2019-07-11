An Atlanta police officer accused of taking $500 from the victim of a fatal shooting was fired after an investigation found she did not properly handle the money, police said.

Chief Erika Shields terminated Officer Keisha Richburg on Monday over the incident, according to a statement from the Atlanta Police Department.

The investigation into Richburg did not conclude whether or not she took the money, but it did determine that she did not follow the department’s policies and procedures in accounting for the cash, according to the statement.

Richburg had been with the department since January 2017, a spokeswoman for Atlanta police told ABC News. In body camera footage released by police, an EMT can be seen handing the money and the victim's wallet to Richburg. When Richburg is seen at the hospital with the wallet, the money cannot be seen.

"Officer integrity goes to the heart of what we do here every single day," Shields said in a statement. "It’s imperative the public have trust in our word and our actions. It’s extremely disappointing to see the victim of a fatal shooting be victimized twice by the actions of one our officers."

The deadly shooting, which happened on June 19, left Jamel Harris dead, according to an incident report. An-Nur Green was arrested and charged with one count of murder. He is currently behind bars awaiting trial, it is unclear if he has entered a plea.

Witness Leilani Collier told ABC Atlanta affiliate WSB-TV that she turned in the money to police after finding his wallet and informed Harris’ wife of the cash. However, police allegedly told Harris’ wife, who was pregnant with the couple’s second child, that there was no money in the wallet.

The case will be forwarded to District Attorney Paul Howard’s office for review once the administrative file is closed.