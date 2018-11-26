Customers in Harris County, Texas, got more than they bargained for when a Bank of America ATM began mistakenly giving out $100 bills early Monday morning.

The malfunctioning ATM was dispensing $100 bills instead of $10 bills, witnesses told ABC News Owned Station KTRK.

Long lines formed after word got around that the ATM was dispensing free money, the station reported.

A few fights broke out within the two hour period the ATM was swarmed with customers, according to KTRK

The ATM was temporarily shut down after officials arrived at the scene.

Bank of America told ABC News a vendor did not load the bills correctly into the machine.

"This was an incident at a single ATM in Houston caused when a vendor incorrectly loaded $100 bills in place of $10 bills. We have resolved the matter. Customers will be able to keep the additional money dispensed," the company said.