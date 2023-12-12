AT&T Stadium employee allegedly took money to illegally let fans in to see Cowboys-Eagles NFL game: Police

Diego Soto, 19, has since been charged with commercial bribery.

A stadium employee who was working at AT &T Stadium during the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles game has been arrested for illegally letting people into the stadium in exchange for cash, police said.

NFC East rivals and two of the top teams in the NFL, the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles, squared off in primetime on Sunday night at AT &T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in front of 93,752 people, according to ESPN.

However, thanks to 19-year-old Diego Soto, that number at AT &T Stadium may not be completely accurate after he allegedly let in an undetermined number of people into the stadium in exchange for cash, which he pocketed, according to ABC News’ Houston station KTRK.

Soto's job was to scan spectators’ tickets after they passed through the security checkpoint, Arlington Police told KTRK. But sometime during his shift, he allegedly let in a group of people into the stadium in exchange for cash, according to the Arlington Police Department via KTRK.

Dec 10, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) hugs Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) after the game at AT&T Stadium.

Soto was subsequently arrested for his infraction and admitted to accepting the money to allegedly let a group of ticketless fans into the stadium after being questioned by a detective, KTRK said.

Soto has since been charged with commercial bribery, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff jail records. A court date has not yet been set and it is not known if Soto has retained a lawyer in this case.

The Cowboys ended up defeating the Eagles 33-13 in the Sunday Night Football matchup leaving both teams with a record of 10-3 with the Cowboys sitting atop the NFC East and only four games to go until the end of the regular season.