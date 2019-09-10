Attorney for 'Making a Murderer' subject Steven Avery announces reward to find 'real killer'

Sep 10, 2019, 9:27 AM ET
PHOTO: Steven Avery is escorted into the courtroom, March 2, 2007, at the Calumet County Courthouse in Chilton, Wis. PlayDan Powers/AP, FILE
The attorney for "Making a Murderer" subject Steven Avery has announced a new reward for the person who finds the "real killer."

Avery was convicted in 2007 of first-degree intentional homicide for the 2005 killing of Teresa Halbach in Wisconsin.

A $100,000 reward is being offered "by a concerned citizen" "for the arrest and conviction of the real killer of Teresa Halbach," Avery's attorney, Kathleen Zellner, announced Monday.

Last month, a judge denied Avery's request for a new trial; his attorney argued investigators mishandled bone evidence.

The reward money "has nothing to do with the merits of Avery's appeal which will be filed on 10/10," Zellner tweeted Monday.

Avery's case was made famous in the series "Making a Murderer" released on Netflix in 2015.

Avery's nephew, Brendan Dassey, was also convicted in Halbach's killing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.