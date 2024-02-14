"This incident does not appear to be an intentional act," police said.

Multiple people injured after vehicle crashes into ER at Austin hospital: EMS

Multiple people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a hospital in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, authorities said.

The vehicle crashed into the emergency room at St. David's North Austin Medical Center, according to the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.

First responders at the scene of a crash at St. David's North Austin Medical Center in Austin, Feb. 13, 2024. KVUE

Eleven patients were transported to hospitals and one adult was receiving CPR at the scene, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. Two pediatric patients and two adults were transported to Dell Children's Medical Center, it said.

One adult and one pediatric patient both suffered potentially serious injuries, while the other adult and pediatric patient being treated both sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to ACTEMS.

"This incident does not appear to be an intentional act," a Facebook post from Austin Police Department said.

The investigation remains ongoing, but based on preliminary information there is no threat to the general public, according to APD.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.