Authorities continue hunt for 2 people who committed 'archeological theft' at US national park

Law enforcement officers are still looking for two suspects they say committed “archeological theft” at a U.S national park in Utah two days after they asked for help from the public.

The incident occurred on March 23 at Canyonlands National Park in Moab, Utah, at the Cave Spring Cowboy Camp in the Needles district of the park at approximately 5:30 p.m. when security cameras captured two people enter “a signed-as-closed area, removed artifacts from a cabinet, and handled historic harnesses in a manner that had potential to damage them,” according to a statement from the National Park Service released on Wednesday.

However, after several weeks of searching and two days after making their plea public, authorities have not yet been able to identify the suspects.

“National parks are some of the most special, treasured, and protected areas of our country,” authorities said. “To protect their natural and cultural resources for this and future generations, all visitors to national parks are expected to follow park laws and regulations and practice Leave No Trace principles to minimize their impact on park lands.”

Authorities are looking for two people who they say committed “archeological theft” at a U.S national park in Moab, Utah. National Park Service

“If you have information that could help identify the suspects, please contact investigators. Tips can be anonymous,” the National Park Service said. “Call or text the National Park Service-wide Tip Line 888-653-0009 or online, go to https://www.nps.gov/SubmitATip.”

This incident remains under investigation and no additional information is available at this time.