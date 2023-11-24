Authorities identify husband and wife whose car exploded in Rainbow Bridge crash

The fiery crash shut the bridge down for more than 24 hours.

The husband and wife occupants of the car that slammed into the U.S.-Canada border crossing in a fiery explosion on the Rainbow Bridge Wednesday have now been identified.

Kurt P Villani and his wife Monica Villani, both of Grand Island, New York, were killed in the crash, the Niagara Falls Police Department said Friday. Both were 53 years old.

"The incident is currently under investigation by the NFPD Crash Management Unit, no further details are available at this time," the police department said in a statement.

A person watches after a vehicle exploded at the Rainbow Bridge connecting the U.S. and Canada in Niagara Falls, New York, Nov. 22, 2023. @sal.alwishah/Instagram

The FBI said Wednesday night there was no nexus to terrorism and it was turning the car crash over to the Niagara Falls Police Department as a traffic investigation.

ABC News' Quinn Owen contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.