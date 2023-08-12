Authorities searching for inmate who escaped from Virginia hospital

Naseem Roulack was last seen in Henrico County's Near West End, police said.

Authorities said they are searching for an inmate who escaped custody while in a Virginia hospital on Saturday.

Naseem Roulack, 21, escaped from the supervision of two corrections security officers Saturday morning, the Virginia Department of Corrections said.

He had been transported from the Greensville Correctional Center to Bon Secours St. Mary's Hospital in Henrico County for medical treatment last week, Virginia State Police said.

Roulack walked out of the hospital at approximately 5:42 a.m., state police said.

"Police have recovered his medical gown and the restraints he was wearing when he left the hospital," state police said.

Roulack was last spotted "casually walking" on Franklin Street in Henrico County's Near West End, Virginia State Police said midday Saturday.

Roulack is currently serving a 13-year sentence for charges of aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny and hit and run, the Virginia Department of Corrections said.

Virginia State Police and the Henrico County Police Division are assisting in the manhunt, which is involving the use of K9 tracking and aviation crews.

Roulack, who goes by the alias of "Lil Nas," was described by police as being a Black man with brown eyes who is 5'8" and weighs 177 pounds.

He has several tattoos, including one on his right cheek that reads "Cut Throat," one on his left arm that reads "RIP ish" and one on his right arm that reads "Faith is Seeing with Your Heart When All Your Eyes See is Darkness," state police said.

Roulack is believed to be wearing a gray T-shirt with black shorts, police said. He may also be wearing a white towel or sheet on his head and carrying a backpack or bag over his shoulder.

Anyone with information is urged to dial 911 and not approach if they see him.