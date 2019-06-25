Authorities seize 20 tons of cannabis in massive California bust

Jun 25, 2019, 3:25 PM ET
PHOTO: 350,000 plants and 20 tons of processed cannabis were seized by the Santa Barbara Sheriffs Cannabis Compliance Team on June 17th.PlaySanta Barbara County Sheriff's Office
WATCH 20 tons of cannabis seized in Santa Barbara bust

Around 350,000 plants and 20 tons of processed cannabis have been seized by a sheriff in California.

Interested in Marijuana?

Add Marijuana as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Marijuana news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Marijuana
Add Interest

The bust was so massive, it took authorities four days to complete, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, which directed the Cannabis Compliance Team to conduct the seizure earlier this month.

PHOTO: Approximately 40 acres were growing at the time of the search, according to officials. Santa Barbara County Sheriffs Office
Approximately 40 acres were growing at the time of the search, according to officials.
MORE: $18 million cocaine bust in Philadelphia a record

Complaints from the public, as well as tips provided to the sheriff’s office, prompted a two-month investigation into the cultivation site that lead to the bust, according to authorities.

PHOTO: Approximately 40 acres were growing at the time of the search, according to officials. Santa Barbara County Sheriffs Office
Approximately 40 acres were growing at the time of the search, according to officials.

Four search warrants were obtained for an agricultural property located northwest of Santa Barbara, where officials found cannabis growing on 40 acres, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

PHOTO: According to officials, 350,000 plants and 20 tons of processed cannabis were seized on June 17th, 2019 Santa Barbara County Sheriffs Office
According to officials, 350,000 plants and 20 tons of processed cannabis were seized on June 17th, 2019

It took a 35-person team composed of detectives, investigators and wildlife officers to complete the operation, according to officials.

MORE: At least 20 people arrested in connection to drug-dealing bikers

Authorities are now looking for the owner of the property, who has not yet been identified.

PHOTO: According to officials, 350,000 plants and 20 tons of processed cannabis were seized on June 17th, 2019 Santa Barbara County Sheriffs Office
According to officials, 350,000 plants and 20 tons of processed cannabis were seized on June 17th, 2019

Officials are also looking into potential fraudulently obtained cannabis licenses, as well as possible illegal cannabis sales.