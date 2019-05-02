At least 20 people arrested in connection to drug-dealing bikers

More
A suburban New York firefighter and retired police officer are among those who were arrested.
1:20 | 02/05/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for At least 20 people arrested in connection to drug-dealing bikers

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60858382,"title":"At least 20 people arrested in connection to drug-dealing bikers","duration":"1:20","description":"A suburban New York firefighter and retired police officer are among those who were arrested.","url":"/US/video/20-people-arrested-connection-drug-dealing-bikers-60858382","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.