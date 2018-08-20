2 'baaaaad' goats loose on Brooklyn subway tracks have been safely removed

Two goats were on the loose, roaming around on the subway tracks in Brooklyn, New York, on Monday.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) officers with the aid of the New York City Police Department ensured the safety of the animals by removing the goats from the tracks.

“Southbound N trains are running on the D line from 36 St to Coney Island Stillwell Av while the NYPD safely retrieve goats from the tracks,” according to a tweet posted by the New York City (NYC) Transit.

A new one for us (we think): Two goats are roaming along the N line tracks in Brooklyn. They’re safe and not currently affecting service, but they are on the run. We’ll keep you posted. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) August 20, 2018

Seemingly making light of the situation, NYC Transit posted another tweet calling the goats, "Two very baaaaad boys."

Two very baaaaad boys. pic.twitter.com/3fcb9QCxGh — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) August 20, 2018

The animals have since been removed from the tracks.