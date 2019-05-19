Baby dies after being left in hot car in Indianapolis; mother being interviewed by police

May 19, 2019, 12:37 AM ET
PHOTO: Police are investigating after a baby was found dead in a hot car in Indianapolis on May 18, 2019.PlayRTV
WATCH Muslims break fast, refugees seek shelter, Cannes red carpet: World in Photos

Indianapolis police are investigating the death of a baby found in a car on Saturday as temperatures climbed into the 80s.

Emergency personnel were called to a gas station parking lot after a baby was found unresponsive in an SUV at about 4:45 p.m., the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

(MORE: 4-year-old calls 911 after being trapped in hot car with 6 other children: Police)

"EMS transported the baby to Riley [Hospital for Children] where despite the best efforts of medical staff, the baby died," police said in a release.

The mother of the child was taken in by homicide detectives to be interviewed.

PHOTO: Police are investigating after a baby was found dead in a hot car in Indianapolis on May 18, 2019. RTV
Police are investigating after a baby was found dead in a hot car in Indianapolis on May 18, 2019.

No charges have been filed at this time.

"This is still considered a death investigation at this time," police said in a release. "If it is ruled a homicide a formal brief will follow."

(MORE: Arizona toddler found dead in hot car)

The Marion County Coroner's Office will conduct an autopsy on Monday to determine the exact cause of death.

The temperature in Indianapolis on Saturday was 85 degrees -- the hottest day in the city so far this year.

ABC News' Devin Villacis contributed to this report.

Comments