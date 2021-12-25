Backcountry skier dies in Christmas Eve avalanche in Colorado

Avalanche danger is high across much of the state.

A backcountry skier was fully buried and killed by an avalanche in Colorado on Christmas Eve, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

The skier, who has not been identified, was caught in the 250-feet wide avalanche near Cameron Pass in north-central Colorado the information center said.

The victim's partner found him with a transceiver and probe pole and took him out of the snow, the information center said.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the friends, family, and everyone affected by this tragic accident," the information center said.

"The avalanche danger is HIGH (Level 4 of 5) across much of Colorado," the center warned. "Be very careful if you are traveling in the mountains over the next few days."

Forecasters with the Colorado Avalanche Information Center will go to the accident site on Christmas Day.

ABC News' Matt Fuhrman contributed to this report.