Backpacker who went on solo hike found dead in Grand Canyon National Park

A 60-year-old hiker has been found dead near the Thunder River Trail in the Grand Canyon National Park, authorities said.

The hiker, who had been traveling solo, was reported missing on Tuesday after he failed to check in with a family member while attempting the Thunder River Trail-Deer Creek loop, according to the National Park Service.

His body was found on Wednesday just before 10 a.m. local time, along a route connecting Lower Tapeats Camp and Deer Creek Camp, the NPS said.

The backpacker from North Carolina was on a solo multiday backpacking trip, the NPS said.

An investigation into the incident is underway by the NPS and the Coconino County medical examiner.

The Colorado River near Thunder River Trail in the Grand Canyon. M. Graden/National Park Service

The backpacker's name was not released.

He is the 14th person to die in the park this year, including at least six people since July 31. Most recently, an 80-year-old man died after falling off a boat during a rapids trip on the Colorado River.

About 10 to 15 people die in Grand Canyon National Park every year, a park official told The Associated Press this week, with 11 dying in 2023.