Bald eagle numbers soar to new heights in Wisconsin The Department of Natural Resources reported an annual increase in active nests.

The bald eagle population in Wisconsin has made a huge comeback in the last 45 years.

According to new data released by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the state has shown a dramatic increase in the total number of active bald eagle nests since 1974.

"The success of bald eagles in Wisconsin is a comeback story fueled by the national ban on the pesticide DDT, added protections under state and federal endangered species laws, river cleanups under the Clean Water Act and public support of nest monitoring and protection efforts," the WDNR wrote on .

STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

"Part of that public support includes donations to the Endangered Resources Fund via Wisconsin state income tax forms, purchases of an Endangered Resources license plate and citizen reports of bald eagle nests or nest-building activity."