A police officer in Baltimore County, Maryland, was shot and killed Monday afternoon after responding to a suspicious vehicle report, according to the state's governor, Larry Hogan.

The suspected killer was still at large and was police were searching for the gunman in the Baltimore suburb of Perry Hall, authorities said.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a Baltimore County Police Officer after she was shot in the line of duty today," Hogan said in a Twitter post. "Our prayers go out to this brave officer's family."

The officer was not immediately identified. She was rushed to a hospital, where she died, officials said.

Baltimore County Police officials said the incident occurred around 2 p.m. as officers responded to the report of a suspicious vehicle.

Resident in the area where the shooting occurred have been asked to shelter in place, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.