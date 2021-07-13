2 Baltimore police officers shot

Their conditions are not known.

Two Baltimore, Maryland, police officers were shot Tuesday morning and are in unknown conditions, according to the city's Fraternal Order of Police.

Baltimore police said the two officers involved are on the Warrant Apprehension Task Force. They were working with the U.S. Marshals regional fugitive task force at the time of the shooting, according to a law enforcement source.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison is heading to the hospital, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

