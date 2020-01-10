Bank robber dubbed 'Bad Wig Bandit' sought in Charlotte He's believed to have robbed three banks in the past few weeks.

Federal authorities are searching for a bank robber dubbed the "Bad Wig Bandit." who is targeting banks in North Carolina.

The man is believed to have robbed three banks in the Charlotte area in the past few weeks, wearing a different wig during each crime, FBI officials said Thursday.

During the first robbery -- on Dec. 13, 2019, in Huntersville -- the suspect wore a blonde wig, a multi-colored shirt and high heels, according to the Huntersville Police Department.

As he walked into the second robbery -- on Jan. 7 in Belmont -- the suspect clearly wasn't trying to blend in, sporting a long, red beard and a hood over his head.

Surveillance video released by the FBI shows a suspect wearing a wig during bank robberies in Huntersville, N.C., on Dec. 13, 2019 and in Belmont, N.C., on Jan. 7, 2020. FBI Charlotte

The third robbery was just hours later in Gastonia, during which he wore a more subdued disguise.

The FBI said it's assisting the Huntersville, Gastonia and Belmont police departments.