The FBI is looking to identify a man nicknamed the "Mummy Marauder" who robbed a Houston bank in a mummy-like disguise on Friday the 13th.

The man -- wearing a hat and sunglasses and with mummy-like wraps covering his face and hand -- robbed a First Convenience Bank in a Houston grocery store on Sept. 13, the FBI said.

He didn't show a weapon but threatened the tellers, Connor Hagan, a spokesman with the FBI in Houston, told ABC News. No one was hurt.

FBI Houston/Facebook

FBI Houston/Facebook

"We're not going to tolerate this guy -- even if he does dress up as a mummy -- terrorizing our citizens," Hagan said.

"We are hoping to wrap this case up quickly," he joked.

FBI Houston/Facebook

The robber fled with an undisclosed amount of money. He was met by an unknown getaway driver in a silver and black Mitsubishi SUV, Hagan said.

The suspect is described as an African American man in his early 20s standing at about 5 feet, 11 inches tall.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $5,000, according to the FBI. Anyone with information is asked to call 713-222-TIPS.