Basketball player calls police after hard foul during pickup game

The unofficial rule of pickup basketball is "no blood, no foul." It says nothing about calling the cops, though.

A basketball game at an LA Fitness in Sterling, Virginia, resulted in just that, as one player called police after a hard foul during the contest, according to a report from the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.

The foul play, classified as an assault in the incident report, happened at 6:42 p.m. on Monday. One player took issue with a foul and went to the front desk in order to call the police, according to the report.

When an officer responded, apparently cooler heads had prevailed, because neither man decided to press charges against the other.

Officer Josiah Kennedy, who was the respondent, said in the report that management at the gym gave the two men "one more chance to keep the game civil" or they'd be tossed out of the LA Fitness for the day.

A person in the gym filmed the incident and posted it on Instagram and Twitter on Tuesday morning.

"This is the hardest foul in America, bro," said the person filming the aftermath of the foul. He asked the other players milling about on the court, "You calling the cops if you get fouled?"

The person filming follows one of the officers out of the gym and asks, "Have you ever been called for a basketball foul before?"

He sighs and responds, "No," and says all he was told was there was a fight.

The Instagram video had over 22,000 views as of early Wednesday morning. A photo tweeted by another player had tens of thousands of likes and retweets.