Biden administration to announce 'ambitious' climate goal

The Biden administration will announce an "ambitious" new climate goal Thursday morning that aims to reduce the country's greenhouse gas emissions by 61% to 66% by 2035.

All the countries that have signed the Paris Agreement must update their Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) every 5 years. While non-binding, these goals provide a roadmap for reaching carbon neutrality globally.

"I'm proud that my Administration is carrying out the boldest climate agenda in American history," President Biden is expected to say in a video statement. "That is why I'm proud to announce an ambitious new goal: cut greenhouse gas emissions by more than 60% by 2035."

"That's leading to more good-paying jobs, more affordable energy, cleaner air, cleaner water, healthier environments for everyone," Biden added. "It is also creating real momentum because we're unleashing American ingenuity and innovation. American industry will keep inventing and keep investing. State, local, and Tribal governments will keep stepping up."

President Joe Biden speaks during a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. Rod Lamkey/AP

Biden touted his administration's efforts to increase renewable energy sources, conserve the country's public lands and waters, set new pollution-cutting standards and sign climate investments into law over the last four years.

The new emissions goal comes as other countries worldwide submit their NDCs to the United Nations for approval. The 2015 agreement intended to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, which scientists believe would significantly reduce the impacts of climate change.

In 2021, Biden re-entered the Paris Agreement after President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the international climate accord and set the current target of 50% to 52% greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, compared to 2005 levels.

In announcing the new goal, Biden said, "together, we will turn this existential threat into a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform our nation for generations to come."

President-elect Trump has said he will pull the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement again and reduce or eliminate climate and environmental regulations.

Despite the expected change in federal posture on climate action, senior Biden administration officials told reporters Wednesday that sub-national leaders, like governors and mayors, can continue to drive progress, saying they believe the new goals are still achievable through state, local and tribal action.