5 biggest stories you need to read to kick off your week

Jul 29, 2018, 4:27 PM ET
PHOTO: A school teacher lights a candle as she prays for passengers of missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 in Petaling Jaya on March 8, 2016.
Two children and their great-grandmother were killed in the wildfire in California.

President Trump's attorneys are on the attack against his former lawyer and fixer.

Ronan Farrow says the alleged victims in his story were "terrified" of Les Moonves and CBS executives.

A full and final report is expected on the disappearance of Malaysia Flight 370.

And Ving Rhames says his neighbors called the cops on him because they saw a "large black man."

Before you begin your week, have a look back at some of the top stories of the weekend.

PHOTO: Sherry Bledsoe, left, cries next to her sister, Carla, outside of the sheriffs office after hearing news that Sherrys children, James and Emily, and grandmother, Melody Bledsoe, were killed in a wildfire, July 28, 2018, in Redding, Calif.
Sherry Bledsoe, left, cries next to her sister, Carla, outside of the sheriff's office after hearing news that Sherry's children, James and Emily, and grandmother, Melody Bledsoe, were killed in a wildfire, July 28, 2018, in Redding, Calif.

2 children, great-grandmother killed in Northern California wildfire

A 70-year-old woman and her two great-grandchildren were killed in a rapidly-moving wildfire in northern California, bringing the death toll to five.

PHOTO: Michael Cohen, former personal attorney for U.S. President Donald Trump, exits the Loews Regency Hotel, May 11, 2018 in New York City.
Michael Cohen, former personal attorney for U.S. President Donald Trump, exits the Loews Regency Hotel, May 11, 2018 in New York City.

Trump lawyer Giuliani 'confused' in claiming attorney-client privilege, Michael Cohen’s attorney says

Michael Cohen's lawyer said Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's personal attorney, is "confused" about attorney-client privilege.

PHOTO: Leslie Les Moonves, president and chief executive officer of CBS Corp., listens during a Bloomberg Television interview in New York, Oct. 14, 2015.
Leslie "Les" Moonves, president and chief executive officer of CBS Corp., listens during a Bloomberg Television interview in New York, Oct. 14, 2015.

Alleged victims in story about Leslie Moonves, CBS were 'terrified': Ronan Farrow

Ronan Farrow, the reporter who broke the New Yorker story about CBS executive Les Moonves allegedly engaging in sexual misconduct, described the women in his exposé as being "terrified" and "intimidated."

PHOTO: A school teacher lights a candle as she prays for passengers of missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 in Petaling Jaya on March 8, 2016.Mohd Rasfan/AFP/Getty Images, FILE
A school teacher lights a candle as she prays for passengers of missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 in Petaling Jaya on March 8, 2016.

Final report on missing Flight 370 unlikely to yield answers

After four years, the government of Malaysia on Monday will release what it calls a full and final report on the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370.

PHOTO: Ving Rhames attends Turner Broadcastings 2013 TCA Winter Tour at Langham Hotel on Jan. 4, 2013 in Pasadena, Calif.
Ving Rhames attends Turner Broadcasting's 2013 TCA Winter Tour at Langham Hotel on Jan. 4, 2013 in Pasadena, Calif.

Ving Rhames says officers pulled their guns on him in his own home

"Mission Impossible" actor Ving Rhames says California police officers pulled a gun on him in his own home after a neighbor called 911 to report a "large black man" breaking in.

