5 biggest stories you need to read to kick off your week

Before you begin your week, have a look back at some of the top stories of the weekend.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

A 70-year-old woman and her two great-grandchildren were killed in a rapidly-moving wildfire in northern California, bringing the death toll to five.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images, FILE

Michael Cohen's lawyer said Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's personal attorney, is "confused" about attorney-client privilege.

Chris Goodney/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Ronan Farrow, the reporter who broke the New Yorker story about CBS executive Les Moonves allegedly engaging in sexual misconduct, described the women in his exposé as being "terrified" and "intimidated."

Mohd Rasfan/AFP/Getty Images, FILE

After four years, the government of Malaysia on Monday will release what it calls a full and final report on the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images, FILE

"Mission Impossible" actor Ving Rhames says California police officers pulled a gun on him in his own home after a neighbor called 911 to report a "large black man" breaking in.