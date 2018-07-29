5 biggest stories you need to read to kick off your week

Two children and their great-grandmother were killed in the wildfire in California.
President Trump's attorneys are on the attack against his former lawyer and fixer.
Ronan Farrow says the alleged victims in his story were "terrified" of Les Moonves and CBS executives.
A full and final report is expected on the disappearance of Malaysia Flight 370.
And Ving Rhames says his neighbors called the cops on him because they saw a "large black man."
Before you begin your week, have a look back at some of the top stories of the weekend.
2 children, great-grandmother killed in Northern California wildfire
A 70-year-old woman and her two great-grandchildren were killed in a rapidly-moving wildfire in northern California, bringing the death toll to five.
Trump lawyer Giuliani 'confused' in claiming attorney-client privilege, Michael Cohen’s attorney says
Michael Cohen's lawyer said Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's personal attorney, is "confused" about attorney-client privilege.
Alleged victims in story about Leslie Moonves, CBS were 'terrified': Ronan Farrow
Ronan Farrow, the reporter who broke the New Yorker story about CBS executive Les Moonves allegedly engaging in sexual misconduct, described the women in his exposé as being "terrified" and "intimidated."
Final report on missing Flight 370 unlikely to yield answers
After four years, the government of Malaysia on Monday will release what it calls a full and final report on the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370.
Ving Rhames says officers pulled their guns on him in his own home
"Mission Impossible" actor Ving Rhames says California police officers pulled a gun on him in his own home after a neighbor called 911 to report a "large black man" breaking in.