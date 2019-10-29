A now-viral video captured a black bear enjoying a jaunt around a Tennessee motel.

Emily Miedema spotted the bear while she and her mother were packing up their car Saturday afternoon at the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites on the River in the city of Gatlinburg.

"I slowly walked across the sidewalk to my car, got in, and shortly after, the bear walked in front of us," Miedema told ABC Nashville affiliate WKRN. "He decided to walk upstairs, across the walkway, then to the other side."

Courtesy Emily Miedema

Video showed the bear strolling through the second floor landing of the motel before making its way down to the ground floor and walking past multiple rooms.

Miedema told ABC News that while her video made it seem like she had a steady hand, "my heart was racing and my hands were shaking."

"I definitely had adrenaline pumping for a while after that," she said.

The black bear population in Tennessee has steadily increased in recent years, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. A record number were killed in the state in 2018 -- 759, breaking the previous record of 589 set in 2011 -- an indication that the population has grown, according to the agency.