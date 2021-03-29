Boating accident at Iowa State University leaves 1 student dead, another missing

An Iowa State University student is dead and another is missing after a crew club boat capsized during practice on Sunday, officials said.

Members of the Iowa State Crew Club, a registered student organization, were practicing at Little Wall Lake in Hamilton County on Sunday morning when their boat flipped over. Three of the five students on board were rescued from the water and taken to a local hospital. They have since been discharged, according to a press release from Iowa State University, which did not name any of the students involved.

Meanwhile, a dive team recovered the body of one student and searched for the fifth student, who remains missing. The search and rescue crews were forced to call off their efforts for the night as the sun set and darkness encroached over the lake. They will resume their search Monday morning, according to the university, which said it is working with investigators and will release information as it becomes available.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about the capsized boat at 9:27 a.m. local time. The names of the students will not be released until their "families can be properly notified," according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

Further details on the incident were not immediately available.

"The Iowa State community is heartbroken to learn of this tragic accident at Little Wall Lake," Wendy Wintersteen, president of Iowa State University, said in a statement Sunday evening. "At this time, we are focused on providing support to club members, their families and friends. We ask that everyone keep them in their thoughts during this very difficult time."