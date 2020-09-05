Several boats sink during 'Trump Boat Parade' on Texas lake Dispatchers described "very rough" conditions on the lake.

Several boats sank Saturday during an event billed as a "Trump Boat Parade" on Lake Travis near Austin, Texas, authorities said.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office confirmed to ABC News they responded to "multiple distress calls" on Lake Travis and "a few boats have sunk" where the rally was being held this afternoon.

No injuries or medical emergencies occurred, the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said on social media.

Photographs showed boats with Trump flags sinking or navigating large wakes on the nearly 19,000-acre lake northwest of Austin.

In audio captured by Broadcastify.com, Travis County Fire and EMS dispatchers described "very rough" conditions on the lake. At least three boats went down in 30 minutes, according to dispatchers, who reported several sinking boats around Paradise Cove.

The first boat in distress was reported at about 12:10 p.m. local time near Emerald Point, according to the audio.

The Facebook page for the event said that "boats of all shapes and sizes are encouraged to participate."

"Decorate your boats in patriotic colors and fly as many Trump flags as she can handle," it continued. "Let's really make a statement!"

The event was scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a parade of boats traveling at about 10 mph from Emerald Point to Point Venture and back.

The parades supporting the incumbent president have become commonplace from Florida to Long Island in recent months.

ABC News' Matt Fuhrman and Timmy Truong contributed to this report.