Massachusetts police have reportedly found three bodies in the Springfield home of a man arrested earlier this week in connection to a beating and kidnapping.

Authorities began searching the residence of Stewart Weldon Wednesday and found the bodies "in and around" the Springfield home Thursday, Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said at a news conference Thursday night, as reported by ABC Boston affiliate WCVB-TV.

"At this juncture, we don't believe there's any heightened risk or threat to members of the public in this immediate neighborhood or anywhere else," Gulluni said.

The investigation of the home could take several days, WCVB-TV reported.

Weldon, 47, was arrested Sunday after a police chase, the station said. He had tried to drive away from officers who stopped him over a broken tail light, according to WCVB.

The police were reportedly able to box him in after the short chase.

After apprehending Weldon Sunday, WCVB reported, officers found a woman in his car who told them he had held her captive for a month and raped her in his home.

Police noted that the woman had bruises and a hospital diagnosed her with stab wounds, a fractured jaw and bruising from being hit with a blunt object, according to WCVB.

Neither police nor the district attorney has responded to ABC News’ request for comment.

Weldon had been charged Sunday with armed kidnapping, failure to stop for police and reckless driving. He is being held on $1 million bail Tuesday after pleading not guilty, WCVB reported.

The public defender who represented Weldon at his arraignment did not immediately respond to the station’s request for comment Thursday.

He had not been charged in connection to the bodies allegedly found at his home, according to WCVB, and authorities have released no details about the remains. The D.A. also did not say whether Weldon was suspected of having any connection.

Weldon had also been wanted on three active warrants for traffic infractions and had a revoked driver’s license, according to WCVB.