Body found at American Fork Canyon is likely missing 28-year-old hiker: Officials

Bobby Healey, an avid hiker, had been missing since Sunday.

A body found Tuesday at American Fork Canyon in Utah is likely 28-year-old Bobby Healey, who went missing on a hike on Sunday, authorities said.

It appears that Healey fell, Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon told ABC News.

"Clearly he did sustain heavy trauma on his body," Cannon said, adding, "there's no indication that it was anything other than an incident."

The body was discovered close to the parking lot where Healey's car was left, Cannon said.

"Everything points to it being Bobby," he said.

Healey was an avid hiker who usually went on day trips, his family said, according to Cannon.

Healey's "family wasn't concerned until into Monday when they couldn't get ahold of him," Cannon said.

The identity will be confirmed by a medical examiner on Wednesday, Cannon said.